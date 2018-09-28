Betting odds indicate strong chance Anthony Davis leaves Pelicans for Lakers in 2019

Pelicans big man Anthony Davis appears to be happy in New Orleans, but it could be only a matter of time until the allure of playing for a big-market team under the bright lights could have an effect on his mindset.

Davis remains under contract through the 2020-21 season, but he recently hired Rich Paul as his agent, sparking rumors about him wanting out in New Orleans. Not only that, Paul also represents LeBron James — as well as more than 20 other NBA players — so Davis is now being linked to the Lakers.

The betting odds have adjusted, and as far as which NBA team Davis will suit up for in the 2019-20 season, Bovada sportsbook actually lists the Lakers as the favorite (-190). The Celtics are the next team on the list (+250), while the Pelicans are third (+300), with the Warriors fourth (+750).

It’s crazy that the Lakers are such a large favorite, at nearly 1/2 odds, but those can swing in a big way by next summer. As for Davis, he recently downplayed the effect signing with Paul could have on his future with the Pelicans.

“It was just for where I am right now in my career — what I’m trying to do — I thought the change was necessary,” Davis said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “That’s all it was.”

Davis went on to say that the move was made so he can become “the most dominant player in the league.”

It remains to be seen if Davis has aspirations of playing elsewhere next season, but as it relates to players and agents, when there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. The allure of playing alongside James at Staples Center is extremely attractive, and it’s possible that Davis is looking to do that in the future.