Everything you need to know about the 2018 Ryder Cup course

This year’s Ryder Cup tournament will be the 42nd edition of the tournament, and it is shaping up to be the best one in years. According to the Ryder Cup 2018 betting odds, Team USA are slight favourites despite their poor form in Europe in the past couple of decades. Their 17-11 victory over Europe was their most comprehensive victory in years, and their first ever victory since 2008.

The tournament will be taking place in France for the first time in Ryder Cup history, and will be only the second time that it is held in mainland Europe. The Albatros course at Le Golf National is a relatively new course compared to some of the others than have been played on throughout the history of the tournament, but it is very highly rated by professional golfers. With a par of 71 at 7,183 yards, it is one of the most challenging courses in the world and every golfer participating in the Ryder Cup will need to be on their best form if they want to carry their team to victory.

As mentioned earlier, the American’s are considered slight favourites over the Europeans despite the fact their last victory in the continent came in 1993. This might seem shocking from outsider’s perspective, but if you look more closely into it then you get a clearer picture of why the Americans are rated so highly this time around. Since their victory Ryder Cup victory in 2016, American golfers have dominated the major tournaments, winning six out of eight and narrowly missing out on the other two.

On paper it might seem like it is likely the trophy will be retained by America. However, the Ryder Cup is always difficult to predict and there is still a good chance that the Europeans can get the trophy off the American’s.

With the Ryder Cup tournament almost here, this infographic has been created which gives you a run-down on the course which will be in use this year. Vital information such as the par and the length of the course is included. Check it out!