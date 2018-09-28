Kobe Bryant talks 'Harry Potter,' rumors about NBA return on 'The Ellen Show'

A big part of what made Lakers legend Kobe Bryant so great was his killer instinct, as he was a relentless player. Fueled by his “Mamba Mentality,” Bryant took it to his opponents every time he stepped foot on the court.

But there’s a nerdy side to him as well, which we recently learned.

Bryant appeared on “The Ellen Show” Friday, and he revealed that he’s a huge “Harry Potter” fan. He went on to say that if his house was on fire, one of the first things he’d grab is a signed first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

This photo pretty much says it all.

He also discussed the rumors about him potentially returning to the NBA, and it’s safe to say he’s closed the book on that chapter of his life, as he said there’s “no chance” of him coming back.

“Yeah I heard that,” Bryant said. “I actually heard that when I was Mexico for my birthday. ‘Kobe’s training like crazy.’ I’m like, ‘What? I’m sitting back with a margarita. What y’all talking about?’ I don’t know what kinda training y’all talking about.”

Bryant’s 20 seasons as a member of the Lakers were apparently enough for him, as he appears to really be enjoying life after basketball.