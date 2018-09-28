Lakers pegged as betting favorites to have Anthony Davis next season

New Orleans Pelicans star big man Anthony Davis made the decision in a few days ago to officially change agency to be represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who is a close friend of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James.

This had immediately started up the rumor mill that Davis could make his way over to the Lakers due to the new connection to James. OddsShark has capitalized on that chatter with their betting odds opening up with Los Angeles being the clear-cut favorite to have the 25-year-old on their roster next season.

Opening odds for which team Anthony Davis will be on for the first game of the 2019-20 NBA season (@BovadaOfficial): LAL -190

BOS +250

NO +300

GSW +750 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 28, 2018

The Lakers are far ahead the favorites to land Davis prior to next season that has them head and shoulders ahead of the Pelicans. There have been no previous reports of the All-Star big man being disgruntled or unhappy with his situation. Davis is currently heading into the third year of his five-year, $127.1 million deal that has no player or team options that run through the 20-21 season.

This would mean that the only manner the Lakers could acquire him would be through a trade, which there is plenty of young talent to be offered a deal. Los Angeles is quite high on their young core group of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart. There is a strong belief within the organization that these players can pan out and excel alongside James that could put them in title contention in the near future.

At the same time, the Pelicans would only truly explore this avenue if Davis had made it clear that wasn’t going to ink a new extension to stay with the team beyond his current contract. Until that becomes reality, this chatter could remain in the background but this agency change does put that possibility on the table down the road.