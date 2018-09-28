Los Angeles Rams Finally Warm up to Touchdown Celebrations

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams were one of the top dogs in the NFL. Their rookie head coach, Sean McVay did an outstanding job cleaning up the mess that Jeff Fisher made. Todd Gurley became good again. Jared Goff flashed his skill set that made him the first-overall pick in 2016. Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, all of those guys were just new players under McVay’s management in 2017.

Although the Rams were one and done in the playoffs, it was clear that they were coming back with a vengeance in 2018. Nothing but power moves were made in the offseason. Somehow, the Rams front office made nonstop blockbuster deals and offered a handful of contracts with money that nobody knew they had. They were making it come together, and it was no secret to the rest of the NFL that Los Angeles was on the rise.

New Year, New Rams

They are a new team this year. That’s not to say they weren’t good in 2017, but the Rams are a lot more confident this time around. A lot looser. Remember last season when Todd Gurley hated on the idea of touchdown celebrations?

Gurley said that he’s in the end zone so much that he doesn’t need to celebrate it. Yea well, this year is a different story. The Rams are cocky. The Rams are confident. The Rams are finally warming up to celebrating touchdowns. Football is fun in LA, as it should be. Now, check out some of these celebrations from the Rams victory over the Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

A Toast to the Rams

YG In the Mix