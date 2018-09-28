New York Mets' Plans For David Wright Weekend Starting To Come Into Focus

The most anticipated meaningless regular season game in recent memory is approaching for the New York Mets. David Wright will make his final start for the Mets tomorrow night in front of a sell out crowd against the Miami Marlins, an event that has been highly anticipated since it was announced a few weeks ago. The Mets activated Wright from the 60 day disabled list on Tuesday, but he has yet to appear in a game. That should change as soon as today. SNY’s baseball insider Andy Martino has offered some details about the Mets’ plans for Wright’s weekend, which are starting to come into focus.

According to Martino, Wright is expected to get a pinch hitting appearance tonight against the Marlins, his first game action since May of 2016. Wright will not play the field tonight, saving that aspect of his farewell for tomorrow night. The Mets will start Wright at third base tomorrow night, with Jose Reyes to his left at shortstop, and he will get at least two at bats depending on the flow of the game. Wright will also play the field for about only four or five innings before he is lifted for a defensive replacement, likely Todd Frazier. This will give the fans a chance to give Wright a nice standing ovation as he departs the field one last time.

After the game, the Mets are going to continue their tribute to Wright. Martino notes that the details of the postgame celebration are still being worked out, but there is going to be some sort of video tribute to Wright’s career included. Wright is also likely to make one final appearance in front of the fans, with all of these activities likely occurring before the regularly scheduled post game fireworks display. There has been no inclination that the Mets will do something dramatic like retire Wright’s number on the spot, but it would be nice if they announced that no Met will ever wear #5 again.

In all likelihood, Saturday night will be the last time that Wright ever takes the field in a Mets’ uniform. The Mets wrap up the regular season Sunday, but it would be surprising if Wright appeared in the game after the dramatic send off planned for the previous evening. It figures to be a special weekend for all fans in attendance, and hopefully Wright gets a chance to have a memorable moment to end his career.