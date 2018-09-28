Skating Hawkeyes?

No, the University of North Dakota isn’t joining the Ranks of FBS football, but there’s a small chance that the University of Iowa could be joining the Big Ten Hockey Conference in the future, if they can find a funding stream. For now, it’s only Division I ACHA. Building a new arena is a good start.

In the future, if the Hawkeyes added division I hockey they could be the eighth team. That would solve a lot of scheduling problems for the B1G. Seems logical to me.

From Jeff Johnson of the Gazette.

Head coach Kevin Brooks has lofty goals for the program. He is back in charge after a two-year absence, spending five years previously as coach. “My plan is go to D-I once we have the rink because you have to be able to sell 500 seats,” Brooks said. Iowa plays its home games at the Coral Ridge Mall rink. There are 42 players on the roster, including a pair of kids from Cedar Rapids in defensemen Jeff Stack and Ethan Welch. Forward Ian McKay is from Iowa City and defenseman Trevor Katz from Waterloo. The rest of the squad is comprised of kids mostly from Minnesota and suburban Chicago.

The state of Iowa would be a natural fit for division I college hockey. The State of Iowa has five USHL teams Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Sioux City, Waterloo.

S/T to Niki and Jackie.