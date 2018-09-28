The HOVG Podcast: Rhea Butcher

By: The Hall of Very Good | September 28, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Rhea Butcher.

The comedian talks to the boys about their podcast Three Swings, why men are afraid of women playing baseball, shares what it was like doing “Conan” and, along with Lou, starts preparing a “Racism in Baseball” college curriculum.

SHOW NOTES:

As you know, I am from Akron just like LeBron James. I grew up a Cleveland fan. — rhea butcher (@RheaButcher) September 13, 2018

On this day in 1971, the Pittsburgh Pirates fielded the first all-black and Latino lineup

Japan wins sixth Women’s Baseball World Cup in a row

Women’s baseball gaining global momentum

42 – History vs. Hollywood

