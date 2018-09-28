Todd Gurley after win: Rams can't be beaten right now

The Rams are the first NFL team to start their 2018 campaign with a 4-0 record, and it appears that they and the (3-0) Chiefs are the teams to beat right now, as we approach the quarter-mark of the season.

To their credit, the Rams knocked off two legitimate contenders in a span of just four days, having beaten both the Chargers and Vikings, and scoring 73 points combined in those two games.

The sky is the limit for the Rams, and when their offense is clicking, they’re extremely tough to stop. They appear to know that, judging by what running back Todd Gurley said after Thursday’s win over the Vikings.

Gurley and teammate Cooper Kupp joined the “Thursday Night Football” crew, and that’s when the Rams running back made a bold proclamation during the broadcast that could potentially serve as bulletin-board material for other NFL teams.

“Any team can be beat, but nah, we can’t be beat right now,” Gurley said.

It sounds crazy at first glance, but the Rams are playing at a level above their competition right now. The defenses is loaded with talented veterans at every level, and third-year quarterback Jared Goff is playing the best football of his career. He’s thriving in Sean McVay’s offense, and he set a career-high in passing yards (465) and passing touchdowns (five) in Thursday’s 38-31 win.

As for what Gurley said, NFL teams have likely taken note of it. Stay tuned.