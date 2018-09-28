UFC 228 Tanks at the PPV Box Office

Tyron Woodley might be a dominate UFC champion, TV talking head, and burgeoning rapper, but unfortunately none of this has translated to much success at the pay-per-view box office.

Dave Meltzer reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the event, which was headlined by Woodley defeating title challenger Darren Till, sold an estimated 130,000 PPVs.

The only PPV this sales total tops this year for the UFC would be UFC 224 (Nunes vs Pennington). It is also the worst-selling PPV headlined by Woodley in his career (he’s sold 300,000 and 240,000 for his two previous headline appearances).