Video of 2-year-old Tiger Woods draining putts shows he was always great

Tiger Woods, no matter what, will go down as one of the best golfers of all time.

If he manages to win another one or two majors, he might even be regarded as the GOAT, but that remains to be seen. Woods has won 14 majors to date, while Jack Nicklaus managed 18, so Eldrick has some catching up to do.

Woods was always better than his competition, though, and he apparently putted his way out of the womb, so to speak. An old video has recently surfaced, showing a two-year-old Woods with his father putting on “The Mike Douglas Show” in October 1978.

Better than the other two-year-olds, that’s for sure.