Watch: Elvis Andrus shatters bat, somehow gets hit in head by it

One of the most bizarre moments of the 2018 MLB season took place during a recent game between the Rangers and Angels.

It happened when Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus was at the plate, with him eventually hitting a ground ball. But it wasn’t the routine type of play you’d normally expect to see.

Instead, the ball shattered his bat, which somehow swung back around and hit Andrus in the back of his head. It appeared to surprise, well, nearly everyone, as that’s something you’ll rarely ever see.

Elvis Andrus was hit in the head…by his own broken bat. Can’t say I’ve seen that one before. pic.twitter.com/kYcHau44Ez — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 27, 2018

Andrus is a tough player, though, and he remained in the game afterward, so he appeared to be OK.