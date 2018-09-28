Watch: Tom Brady busts out dance moves in practice

There aren’t many “must-win” scenarios in Week 4 of the season, but the (1-2) Patriots can’t really afford to lose to the (3-0) Dolphins if they’re looking to win the AFC East title for the 10th consecutive year.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is all business on the field, and he knows the importance of Sunday’s game, but right now, it looks like he’s still finding time to lighten the mood when possible.

Brady busted out some dance moves while stretching at Friday’s practice, and that’s not something we normally see him do. Thanks to social media, we can cherish this glorious moment by watching the video clip below.

Brady is now 41 years old and he still moves better than most of us. As for the Patriots, they haven’t lost three consecutive games since 2002, so we’ll see if that streak comes to an end on Sunday. Brady and Co. are hoping it won’t.