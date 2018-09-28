Yankees troll Red Sox on Twitter after home run

The Yankees beat up on their most heated rival on Friday night, jumping out to a 11-0 lead in the game at Fenway Park.

Aaron Hicks crushed a home run to right field in the fourth inning of the game, giving the Yankees a 8-0 cushion over the Red Sox. The big blast essentially put the game out of reach, and the Yankees made sure to pour some salt in the wound of their division rival afterward.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter after the three-run bomb.

Every stadium has unique dimensions. pic.twitter.com/DUnn853pCk — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2018

The tweet showed Hicks’ home run, with a clever caption. It’s been said that the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium benefit the home team, given that New York thrives off the home run ball, and the right-field line dimensions measure only 314 feet. Funny enough, it’s only 302 feet at Fenway Park, and that’s why the Yankees poked some fun at the Sox, especially since Hicks’ homer was hit to right.

Still, the main difference between the two venues is that Yankee Stadium has a jet stream in right field that sometimes helps turn potential fly ball outs into home runs, whereas Fenway Park does not. That didn’t prevent the Yankees from sticking it to the Sox, though.