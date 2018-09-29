MLB's 2018 Top Selling Jersey Is No Surprise

A fractured right wrist may have led to a little bit of a sophomore slump for Aaron Judge, but don’t tell that to fans who want to wear his number 99 on their back.

For the second straight year, the New York Yankees slugger led the Majors in jersey sales. It makes sense though (kinda)…highest number in the league translates to the highest number at the cash register, right?

Joining Judge at the top of the list…Jose Altuve (who came in at 13 in 2017), Javy Baez (10), Clayton Kershaw (4) and Mookie Betts (12).

Courtesy of MLB.com, here’s the rest of that Top 20.

6. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

7. Kris Bryant, Cubs

8. Shohei Ohtani, Angels

9. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

10. Yadier Molina, Cardinals

11. Mike Trout, Angels

12. Buster Posey, Giants

13. Bryce Harper, Nationals

14. Freddie Freeman, Braves

15. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

16. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

17. George Springer, Astros

18. Francisco Lindor, Indians

19. Carlos Correa, Astros

20. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

Outside of those who fell off the list completely, one of the biggest drops looks to be Bryce Harper who fell from fifth last season to thirteenth. Suffice it to say, should he find himself in something other than Washington Nationals duds this off season, you can almost pencil him in back near the top a year from now.

It’s worth noting that all but six of the top 20 jersey sales are holdovers from last year. Equally as exciting (to some…maybe) is that nearly three-quarters of the top 20 are slated to appear in the postseason.

Sorry, Angels fans.

(H/T sportslogos.net)