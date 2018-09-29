Featured

Arizona State RB runs through three defenders on amazing TD run (Video)

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been playing with a lot of passion under new head coach Herm Edwards, and one particular Sun Devils player simply would not be denied in his quest to score a touchdown on Saturday night.

It happened in the first quarter of Arizona State’s game against Oregon State, when Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin received a handoff and burst through a hole. Beavers linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. wrapped his arms around Benjamin’s legs, but the Sun Devils running back just kept on trucking, leaving the would-be tackler on the ground. Benjamin then used a series of spin moves to break two more tackles, and he was off to the races. The end result was a 44-yard touchdown.

Benjamin deserves a ton of credit for the level of effort he put forth on that play.

