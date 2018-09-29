Dez Bryant indicates he'll be returning to NFL 'soon'

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant has been saying that he’ll be back playing in the league at some point this season, and that may be happening sooner than later.

Bryant was asked when he’ll be signing with an NFL team by a Twitter user on Friday, and he didn’t shy away from the question. Here was his response:

“Soon,” Bryant said.

This tweet came on the heels of when the former Cowboys receiver appeared to indicate that he’s been getting in football shape, which he did in an Instagram post a few days ago.

Bryant was selected by the Cowboys with the 24th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he spent the entirety of his eight-year tenure in the league with the team. He visited the Browns last month, but did not sign with them.

It will be interesting to see what team — if any — takes a flier on the soon-to-be-30-year-old veteran. The six-foot-two Bryant still could possibly help move the chains in short-yardage situations, as well as provide some help in the red zone.