Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Kostas, posterizes opponent with massive dunk (Video)

Dunking all over opposing players must run in the Antetokounmpo family, judging by what happened on Saturday night.

The Mavericks squared off against the Beijing Ducks in an exhibition matchup, which put the spotlight on some of its young stars, such as Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic in the backcourt. That doesn’t necessarily mean some of the big guys didn’t make headlines, either, though. Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother, threw down a highlight-reel dunk on one particular play.

It happened with just over four minutes remaining in the game, when Daryl Macon found Antetokounmpo, who was cutting to the basket. Antetokounmpo caught the pass cleanly, then finished off the play with a bang — dunking all over an opposing player.

That was a posterization of the highest order.