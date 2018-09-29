Rays Pitcher Has Hilarious Response to Fan Mail

José De León has been on the shelf since August 2017, but the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher isn’t letting his recovery from Tommy John surgery rob him of his sense of humor.

In addition to following his team’s successes (almost 90 wins, guys!), dude has made sure to stay on top of his fan mail.

I always take the time to sign fan mail, especially this year that I’m sidelined….. but come on lol the Jose De Leon you were looking for was born in 1960 and his last @MLB game was in September 18, 1995. I was 3 years old that day. Sent mine though 😂🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iboxOEkLL0 — Jose De León (@JDL_87) September 21, 2018

Okay. Confusing José De León for José DeLeón is a simple mistake…it really is. That said, it’s not 1988.

Seriously, is there someone out there that thinks DeLeón is still active? The guy debuted in July 1983 and called it quits in September 1995…a mere three years after De León was even born.

Add to that the fact that DeLeón, who pitched for five teams over his 13-year big league career, was born in the Dominican Republic and De León is from Puerto Rico and, yeah, someone has some homework to do.

All that aside, kudos to DeLeón for rolling with the punches and adding one of the more hilarious inscriptions anyone will ever see on a baseball card.