Ryan O'Reilly on Jaden Schwartz: "He's very underrated"

St. Louis Blues fans know that Jaden Schwartz is one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL. Unfortunately, perhaps due to his previous missed time due to injuries, Schwartz remains one of the most underrated forwards. Ryan O’Reilly is now aware of that fact now that he can call Schwartz a teammate.

Via STLToday, O’Reilly has been impressed by Schwartz.

“He’s dynamic. The edges, the constant creativity … You have to be aware. He’s one of those guys, he’s got the puck and he’s going to do something with it. You don’t know what, but he’s going to do something. He’s a dangerous player. Seeing him now more and more … he’s very underrated. What he brings is impressive. It’s a treat to see.”

O’Reilly’s assessment is right on the money. Schwartz always seems dangerous when he has the puck in the offensive zone. He’s a player you feel like you can trust in any situation, whether it’s cycling the puck or trying to alleviate some pressure in the defensive zone. He’s comfortable under pressure, which is a talent the Blues have mostly been lacking for the past several seasons.

Schwartz goes about his business quietly, and for that reason he continues to fly under the radar. Make no mistake – when he’s healthy, he’s one of the NHL’s best.