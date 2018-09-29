Touchdowns and Tangents 95: Battle for LA, QB Hits and more

Touchdowns and Tangents 95 plays through their technical difficulties to deliver one of their fastest and most concise sports podcast.

Kenny and Pete address Eric Reid getting signed and what it means to Colin Kaepernick. They also touch on the QB hits controversy and all the different angles of that.

Unfiltered Access DeVaughn Townes calls in to share his take on the Chargers season and last week’s battle for L.A. Townes also shares his experience in sports media and how he is paving his own path. The South Bay native and CSUN alumni provides great inspiration.

Ryann Perkins also calls in to slander KB’s takes of Insecure. She also shares her trials and successes through education and teaching.

The duo also address Jameis’ return, more drama in Oakland, UCLA, Ray Lewis and more.

Catch this podcast here, on Spreaker, Itunes and your favorite podcast app. You can catch it on thegoodnewsradiostation.com, xsquadradio.com and FPC Radio too.