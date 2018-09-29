Watch: Markelle Fultz has sick chasedown block, sends ball out of play

76ers point guard Markelle Fultz appears to be getting healthy, and that’s a great sign for players, coaches and fans.

Fultz apparently took over 150,000 shots this summer, to work on his shot, as well as recover from the lingering shoulder injury that plagued him last season, and it seemed to work.

The former No. 1 overall pick showed flashes of greatness in the team’s preseason opener against Melbourne United, using his quickness to blow by his opponents. He also tracked down an opposing player and came up with a sick chasedown block on a dunk attempt — sending the ball into the stands.

Markelle Fultz with the chase-down block! pic.twitter.com/iglWX26XuI — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) September 29, 2018

We hope to see more of that this season.