Watch: Red Sox fan drills Giancarlo Stanton with his own home run ball

A Red Sox fan wanted no part of a baseball that came off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton, even as a souvenir.

Cubs fans were among the first to make a habit of throwing home run balls hit by the opposing team back onto the field, and now it’s spread across the league. The Red Sox and Yankees are bitter rivals, so even though Fenway Park memorabilia is coveted, one particular Boston fan gave a hard pass on it Saturday.

It happened when Giancarlo Stanton crushed a home run in the seventh inning, which a fan caught. He then launched it back onto the field, but it actually bounced and hit Stanton.

This dude catches Giancarlo Stanton’s home run, then chucks it back at him and hits him with a one-hopper near second base all the way from the Green Monster. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/RXBojKDHnh — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 29, 2018

Ouch.

[Larry Brown Sports]