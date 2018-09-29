Watch: Rory McIlroy goes off on heckling fan after making putt

Rory McIlroy has never been one to shy away from criticism, and he’s been known to speak his mind to both fans and analysts if he feels the need.

That was on display during Ryder Cup play on Saturday, when a fan tried to get in his head by yelling at McIlroy on the third hole. The fan said that McIlroy couldn’t putt, but the 29-year-old showed otherwise. Not only did he drain the putt, but he also let the fan know about it afterward. McIlroy had some words with the heckler, then got fired up for a brief moment, yelling back at his counterpart, until he eventually walked away.

That’s one way to defend one’s self effectively.