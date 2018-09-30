Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Dallas Mavericks

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Dallas Mavericks

Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Dallas Mavericks

Sep 29, 2018; Dallas, Tx, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives against Beijing Ducks forward Zhang Cairen (16) in the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

The West is a beast
But the Mavs are on the rise
Luka is a star

 

 

NBA Team Preview Haikus

Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers

Hoops Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home