2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Dallas Mavericks

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus! Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

The West is a beast

But the Mavs are on the rise

Luka is a star

NBA Team Preview Haikus

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers