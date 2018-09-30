Alvin Kamara trolls Giants, runs into tunnel after game-sealing TD (Video)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has left the building — literally.

Kamara, who continues to make his case for the NFL MVP Award with each passing week, torched the Giants in Sunday’s game. He carried the ball 19 times for 134 yards, and racked up three touchdowns. The third one essentially sealed the game, and it was a thing of beauty.

It took place with just over two minutes remaining in the game, with the Saints in a first-and-10 scenario, right near midfield. Drew Brees handled the ball off to Kamara, and he did the rest. Kamara burst through a hole, into the second level of the defense. He was eventually met by Curtis Riley, but Kamara put a stiff-arm on the Giants cornerback, and that was all he needed to leave his opponent in the dust. He ran all the way into the end zone for the 49-yard touchdown, but kept on running — all the way into the tunnel, which was a bit of a troll job. It was essentially Kamara’s way of saying “game over.”

That’s one way to celebrate a game-sealing play. Giants fans at MetLife Stadium probably weren’t amused, though.