WWE Star Braun Strowman To Become The 'Monster Among Movies' With Role In New Will Ferrell Film

2018 saw WWE Raw star Braun Strowman add several new credits to his resume, including a main event win at the first-ever WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, and he became “Mr. Money in the Bank” after winning the coveted briefcase at this year’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV.

On Christmas Day of this year, The Monster Among Men can add another credit to his growing resume, that of comedy movie actor. According to The Sun, Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, has landed a role in the upcoming movie “Holmes and Watson”, which will reunite actors Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in a loose comedy adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic “Sherlock Holmes” stories. The movie will be directed by Etan Cohen, who previously worked with Ferrell on the comedy “Get Hard” co-starring Kevin Hart.

In the film, Braun Strowman will aptly play the role of a wrestler who is clobbered over the head by a chair by Reilly’s Watson character, and movie stills featuring Strowman in the ring can be found at this link and pictured above. Strowman is also featured in the first official trailer for the movie, which you can check out in the above video player.

“Holmes and Watson” will not mark Strowman’s film acting debut, however, as the former WWE Tag Team Champion made his movie debut in the Brodie and Cody Lowe helmed “Three Count”, which centered around two brothers who cope with the death of their father by moonlighting as a Luchador tag team.

With a role in a high-profile movie such as “Holmes and Watson”, and a Triple Threat WWE Universal Title match set for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel event, Braun Strowman has a busy 2018 still ahead of him as he continues his quest for gold in WWE.