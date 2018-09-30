Watch: Blazers player attempts granny-style free throw

Free-throw attempts don’t necessarily have to look pretty, as it’s the result that really matters.

And sure, shooting form matters when it comes to jump shots, but free throws are where technique takes a backseat. It certainly did for Trail Blazers big man Chinanu Onuaku in Saturday night’s exhibition game against the Raptors.

Onuaku went to the line, and he elected to use an unorthodox method in his attempt to get the ball in the basket. Spoiler alert: It worked. Onuaku attempted an underhanded free throw, and he drained it.

https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1046190070942830592

It may look funny, but shooting free throws granny-style worked extremely well for Rick Barry. There’s no shame in it.