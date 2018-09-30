Watch: Geronimo Allison disrespects Bills defender with stiff-arm, step-over

Packers receiver Geronimo Allison continues to climb the depth chart, as he essentially stepped into the No. 2 role with Randall Cobb missing Sunday’s game against the Bills due to a hamstring injury.

Allison had a tough matchup in the game, as the Bills’ defensive backs play receivers physical, and are tough to get separation against. Still, Allison managed to produce, and he made sure to let his opponents know about it on one particular play. He caught a pass and was then met by Bills cornerback Ryan Lewis, but the play didn’t end there. Allison sent Lewis to the ground with a brutal stiff-arm, allowing him to pick up the first down. He didn’t stop there, though, as Allison stepped over Lewis at the end of the play, letting him know what he had just done.

The stiff-arm was bad for Lewis, but the step-over really rubbed salt in the wound.