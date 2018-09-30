Watch: Golden Tate high-steps, taunts Cowboys en route to end zone on TD

Lions receiver Golden Tate will never stop sticking it to his opponents, even it results in him being the recipient of a cheap shot or big hit.

Tate has been known to stay quiet in some games, but on others, he’ll come up with one or two huge gamechanging plays. That’s exactly what happened in Week 4, when he caught a huge touchdown pass in the first half of the game. The Lions were looking for their first points in the contest, and Tate provided exactly that. He hauled in a quick pass, used a spin move to juke a defender, then took off down the sideline. The end result was a 45-yard touchdown.

Not only that, Tate high-stepped his way into the end zone, because he loves to troll.

GOLDEN TATE TAUNT KING pic.twitter.com/GZmLyHadd2 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 30, 2018

Yeah, he’s still got it.