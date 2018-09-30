Watch: Jameis Winston enters game vs Bears, immediately throws INT

Jameis Winston found himself back under center in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Bears, as Ryan Fitzpatrick — who has come down to earth — was awful in the first half.

Fitzpatrick was nine for 18 passing, with an interception, but his immobility really seemed to hinder the offense. He took two sacks, and forced a few other throws.

As such, the Bucs brought Winston in to begin the third quarter. He moved the offense to midfield, but it wasn’t long before his turnover woes resurfaced again. Winston held onto the ball just a split-second too long, and his arm was hit on one particular play. That caused the ball to flop out of his hands, and Danny Trevathan picked it off.

The Winston INTpic.twitter.com/qLTjstgL7m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2018

The Bucs are who we thought they were, but now we have no idea who will start in Week 5.