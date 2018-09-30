Watch: James White makes Dolphins defender do splits with sick juke

The Patriots were angry after Sunday’s embarrassing 26-10 loss to the Lions, and they took it all out on the division-leading Dolphins in Sunday’s game.

New England had not lost three consecutive games since 2002, and it was not about to on Sunday, jumping out to a 31-0 lead. Everything was clicking — even Cordarrelle Patterson caught a 55-yard touchdown pass, using a nice juke to aid him in doing so.

Speaking of jukes, James White put a Dolphins player on skates on one particular play, causing the big guy to do the splits in the process. It was fun to watch, and you can do exactly that via the video below.

White took him to the ice skating rink on that play.