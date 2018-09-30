Watch: Johnny Manziel throws beautiful pass on trick play for first CFL TD

Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel reached into his bag of tricks in Sunday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and it worked to perfection.

The Alouettes were trailing 13-7 in the second quarter at the time, looking to take the lead. Manziel and Co. had the ball just across midfield, in a first-and-10 scenario, which seemed like a good time to run the football. The Alouettes played off that, as Manziel received the snap and handed the ball off to the running back, who then flipped it to wide receiver B.J. Cunningham. He then tossed it back to Manziel, who floated a perfect pass downfield to a wide-open Adarius Bowman for the touchdown.

The 47-yard touchdown pass was entertaining, but the celebration that followed was even better. And yes, Manziel did his signature money gesture. It had been awhile since we’d seen it, but his first career CFL touchdown pass seemed like the perfect time to resurrect it.