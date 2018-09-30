LeBron James does signature chalk toss in first game with Lakers

It was surreal watching LeBron James don the purple and gold on Sunday, and it will take some getting used to for fans and media members alike.

James tried to make the transition a bit smoother by doing one of his signature gestures before Sunday’s exhibition game against the Nuggets. He made his way over toward press row, poured some chalk on the table, put it on his hands and then did a quick clap to get it in the air.

Lakers’ LeBron James chalk toss pic.twitter.com/Aht8OmSdtm — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 1, 2018

He also drained a three-pointer a few minutes into the game, giving him his first points as a Laker.

LeBron's first points as a Laker pic.twitter.com/XEiCY7Gr4K — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 1, 2018

There’s plenty more where that’s coming from — both chalk and points.