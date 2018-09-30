Watch: Noah Syndergaard's powerful swing-and-miss somehow shattered his bat

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard seemingly pulled off a magic trick during Sunday’s game against the Marlins. He may be a pitcher, but he somehow made a bat disappear into thin air, essentially.

It happened when he was at the plate and used a powerful swing to offer at a pitch. Unfortunately, not only did he miss the ball, but he also swung so hard that the bat shattered into many pieces.

The look on Syndergaard’s face pretty much said it all, as he was stuck holding a tiny piece of wood. Thor just swings so hard that the bat could not contain all the power he put into the swing, apparently.