Your Daily Cartoon: How NFL should amend new roughing the passer rule

The NFL has remained firm on its roughing the passer rule, even with fans, analysts and players all being critical of it.

So far, the new rule has had a major impact on how pass-rushers attempt to bring down quarterbacks, and it also cost the Packers a potential win over the Vikings — when a potential game-sealing interception was nullified by a bogus penalty on Clay Matthews.

The NFL is beginning to look more like flag football than anything else, and something has to give. This cartoon seems to sum it all up well.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]