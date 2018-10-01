Alex Rodrigez roasted for showing up to Cubs-Brewers game ridiculously late

Alex Rodriguez had one job on Monday — but apparently, punctuality wasn’t part of the job description. Or if it was, he didn’t really seem to care.

Rodriguez was apparently assigned to cover Monday’s Game No. 163 between the Cubs and Brewers at Wrigley Field for ESPN, and he shared a video of him on the way to the ballpark.

The problem was that the video was posted during the eighth inning of the game — which was pretty funny, given his caption/how excited he was about it.

someone tell A-Rod that it's the 8th inning… https://t.co/M7WjaCB26a — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 1, 2018

Twitter had some fun with A-Rod over it.

Hope he enjoyed the game — if he even got into the ballpark in time to watch the final out.