Backstage News On Major Changes Coming For The WWE Network

The WWE Network was a dream come true for many pro wrestling fans when it first went live in 2014. For the first time ever, fans had a streaming service with a ton of original and classic content not only from Vince McMahon’s company, but from several companies throughout the industry.

That content included shows and matches from Jim Crockett Promotions, Ted Turner’s World Championship Wrestling, Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Association and Fritz Von Erich’s World Class Championship Wrestling. The WWE Network has indeed become a must-have for anyone that wants the best content from yesterday and today.

But now it seems that the WWE Network is on the verge of some major changes. PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon is taking a hands-on approach with the network and will establish a new tiered service for subscribers. These changes are expected to take effect sometime in 2019.

Each tier would include different benefits. with the current $9.99 model still being offered. But if fans want more, then they will pay more. It’s believed that WWE will offer content from Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling. That content would also come with limited commercials or commercial free, depending upon the plan chosen.

Then there’s Impact Wrestling, which could also be part of the package. House shows, programming from independent companies and more original content are all supposedly on the table. If WWE does indeed move forward with this, then the network could become even more loaded with content than ever before.

It’s unknown if WWE will offer a better rate for longterm subscribers. For those fans that have been on board with the WWE Network since day one, it’s possible that the company could reward that loyalty. WWE has yet to make any official announcement regarding any changes coming to the WWE Network.