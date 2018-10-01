Blues make a late trade for Jakub Jerabek

With the 2018-19 NHL season rapidly approaching, the Blues made a last-minute trade to bolster their lineup. The Blues acquired defenseman Jakub Jerabek from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2020.

Jerabek, 27, spent last season with the Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals and Laval Rocket of the AHL. In 36 NHL games last year, he scored two goals and six assists.

Why did the Blues make this last-second trade? It’s a depth move that will bolster the defense, but it suggests something else is coming. Short-term, the move is a straightforward move to cover the Blues while players deal with injuries and Bortuzzo is suspended. Long-term, more questions may be asked.

Jerabek had a tough camp in EDM. He was signed in August after Sekera tore his achilles but got outplayed by a couple young players and tryout Jason Garrison. But with Edmundson (groin) and Gunnarsson (knee, hip) limited, and Bortuzzo suspended for opener, suppose they need depth — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 1, 2018

It seems unlikely that the Blues would bring in a new player for just a handful of games. Realistically, there may be larger injury concerns that the Blues aren’t fully discussing.