Blues will have a new goal song by The Urge, but will still have the iconic organ

The St. Louis Blues will have a new goal song for the 2018-19 season. Before you panic, the team will still have their iconic song played by the organ immediately following a goal. Following the organ will be a new song created by local St. Louis band The Urge.

Via the Blues, The Urge were asked to create something for the team and came up with four or five ideas. Eventually, they settled on one song that they believe captures the feeling desired for Blues goals.

Steve Ewing of The Urge:

“You can definitely tell it’s The Urge, but it’s also got that sports-chant-feel for the arena, too.”

Bill Reiter of The Urge:

“We started with Jeremy Boyer’s organ performance, actually. He sent us a version of him playing ‘When the Blues Go Marching In,’ so we kind of played off of that. We listened to it a couple of times, then took various ideas and cut them together with his performance and the horn… We love it. We’re psyched.”

No one can really judge the new goal song before hearing it, but this at least sounds promising. If the team is going to add in a new song, it’s nice they’re keeping the classic organ song and using a familiar local band.

If you’re not familiar with The Urge (or The Mother ‘Effing Urge, if you’re a local 90’s kid), below are a couple of their most popular songs.

Photo via the Blues