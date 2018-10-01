Daniel Bryan And Brie Bella Call For An End To Cyberbullying In The Wake Of Liv Morgan Concussion

Last week on WWE Raw, Liv Morgan suffered a concussion during a tag team match against Brie Bella, and the injury came when Brie landed several “Yes Kicks” to the head and face of Morgan, resulting in Morgan having to be removed from the match, and what was described as temporary memory loss following the bout.

Morgan made her return to WWE at live events over the weekend, however, she was kept out of the ring and instead appeared in the corner during matches for her Riott Squad partners Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. As of this writing, it remains unknown when Morgan will be cleared to return to the ring.

Since the injury occurred one week ago, fans online have been none-too-gentle on Brie Bella, accusing the grappler of sloppy in-ring work following not only the Morgan injury, but a botched dive Bella attempted on Raw several weeks ago.

In a new statement posted on Instagram, Bella addressed what she is calling “cyberbullying” following the Liv Morgan injury, and below is Bella’s full statement:

“As a first time Mom I’ve never experienced unconditional love like this. The way she loves on me, needs me and makes me feel that I’m her whole world. Her sweet smile makes my day better, her laugh sounds like heaven and her hugs make my heart skip a beat. We all were babies at one time. Filled with innocence, laughter and love. We never judged, hated or bullied people. We’d look in the mirror and played peek a boo with ourselves and thought our shadow was the best thing ever. We just simply lived. I hope people can find that feeling again, happiness. Happy people don’t waste their time or energy being cyber bullies….miserable people do. If you aren’t living the life you wish I pray that you find what makes your heart happy and stop wasting energy on promoting hate. For the happy people, silence hate. Don’t let it bring you down.”

Brie was not the only person to issue a statement on the incident, as her husband Daniel Bryan also issued the following statement via Twitter: