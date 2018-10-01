Chiefs DB uses one hand to make best INT of season so far

The Chiefs may be known for their high-powered offense, but one of the most entertaining plays in Monday night’s game was made by a defensive back.

Kansas City’s defense gives up plenty of yards, but thrives off producing negative-yardage plays and turnovers, and that’s exactly what happened in the third quarter of the game.

It happened when Broncos quarterback Case Keenum floated a ball intended for tight end Jeff Heuerman, which seemed like it would go for an easy completion. Chiefs defensive back Eric Murray had other plans, though. Murray reached in with one hand as Heuerman was trying to haul in the football, in hopes of knocking the ball away, or better. He was somehow able to scoop the ball away, and he then pulled it into his body for the incredible interception.

That was arguably the best interception we’ve seen so far this season. The body control, concentration and technique — this play had it all.