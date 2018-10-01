Fighters of the Week

1. Callum Smith: Winner of the World Boxing Super Series in the super middleweight division after a battering of George Groves in Saudi Arabia, improving to 26-0.

2. Kosei Tanaka: Up to his third weight-class world championship, this time, downing Sho Kimura, who hadn’t been defeated since his first professional bout, and claiming the WBO World Flyweight championship.

3. Rico Verhoeven: Guto Inocente tried, but just had nothing for the heavyweight king. Verhoeven picked him apart every which way and routed him to defend his Glory heavyweight championship.

4. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao: Unified the Glory featherweight championships with a win over an overweight and lightweight-bound Robin van Roosmalen.

5. Gegard Mousasi: Absolutely smothered Rory MacDonald, passing his guard with relative ease and smashing him into submission to strikes to retain Bellator’s middleweight championship. He used his obvious size advantage to have his way with the longtime welterweight, and Rory didn’t have anything to counter it.

6. Jon Blank: Won the middleweight combat jiu-jitsu tournament at Eddie Bravo Invitational 17, submitting Matt Secor in the finals of the 16-man tourney.

7. Sina Karimian: Won K-1’s cruiserweight tournament, sneaking by Boubaker El Bakouri by majority decision in the finals.

8. Douglas Lima: Choked out Andrey Koreshkov in the championship round of Bellator’s Welterweight Grand Prix in their trilogy bout. I love watching these two fight. Now Lima awaits the MVP/Paul Daley winner.

9. Takeru: Continued his magical ways with another first-round knockout. This time in the co-main of K-1’s Cruiserweight tournament co-main event of Daniel Puertas.

10. Jamal Ben Saddik: Absolutely smashed D’Angelo Marshall in the first round in the Glory 59 main card. Is Badr next, as the rumors purport?

11. Brandon Figueroa: In lieu of Victor Ortiz’s legal troubles, Figueroa and Oscar Escandon were the benefactors who got bumped up to the main event on Fox Sports 1 Sunday night. It was Figueroa who emerged the victor after a knockout in the last round to send the crowd home on a fun note.

12. Devin Haney: The main event winner of Friday’s ShoBox card with a UD victory over Juan Carlos Burgos.

13. Ana Carolina Vieira: In the main event of Fight To Win Pro 87 from Dallas, Vieira became the Black Belt No-Gi featherweight AND lightweight champion after earning a win over Chelsah Lyons.

14. Cody Gibson: The Renegade headlined LFA 51 and earned a UD over Gustavo Erak as he continues his march towards a possible UFC return.

15. Miyuu Yamamoto: Just a couple weeks after her brother’s passing from cancer, Yamamoto came to fight at RIZIN 13 and avenged a loss to Andy Nguyen in a very emotional scene.