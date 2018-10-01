Look: Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, vows to 'hunt down' anyone who fouls him

Gordon Hayward has worked hard recovering from a brutal ankle injury he suffered last October, and he’ll be looking to do all he can to help his team this season, as the Celtics look to make a run to the NBA Finals.
And his wife, Robyn, is trying to make sure he stays healthy — no matter what it takes.
She recently took to Instagram before the team’s preseason opener and posted a message to serve as a warning anyone that fouls her man.
If interested, here are some photos of Robyn.
Well, there you have it. Stay away from Hayward this season.
