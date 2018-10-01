Look: Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, vows to 'hunt down' anyone who fouls him

Gordon Hayward has worked hard recovering from a brutal ankle injury he suffered last October, and he’ll be looking to do all he can to help his team this season, as the Celtics look to make a run to the NBA Finals.

And his wife, Robyn, is trying to make sure he stays healthy — no matter what it takes.

She recently took to Instagram before the team’s preseason opener and posted a message to serve as a warning anyone that fouls her man.

Message from Mrs. Hayward: Don’t mess with Gordon tonight! 😡 pic.twitter.com/dgw9Wi0Z1c — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 29, 2018

If interested, here are some photos of Robyn.

Well, there you have it. Stay away from Hayward this season.