Celtics

Look: Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, vows to 'hunt down' anyone who fouls him

Look: Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, vows to 'hunt down' anyone who fouls him

Celtics

Look: Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, vows to 'hunt down' anyone who fouls him

Gordon Hayward has worked hard recovering from a brutal ankle injury he suffered last October, and he’ll be looking to do all he can to help his team this season, as the Celtics look to make a run to the NBA Finals.

And his wife, Robyn, is trying to make sure he stays healthy — no matter what it takes.

She recently took to Instagram before the team’s preseason opener and posted a message to serve as a warning anyone that fouls her man.

If interested, here are some photos of Robyn.

View this post on Instagram

My forever 💕

A post shared by Robyn Hayward (@robynmhayward) on

View this post on Instagram

2 0 1 8 ✨

A post shared by Robyn Hayward (@robynmhayward) on

Well, there you have it. Stay away from Hayward this season.

Celtics, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Celtics
Home