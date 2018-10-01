John Cena Provides Huge Update On WWE Stint After 'Super Show-Down'

As WWE star John Cena continues to heat up his career in Hollywood, his role in WWE has taken the form of part-timer as he creates characters in movies such as the upcoming Bumblebee and the Oscar-nominated animated film Ferdinand.

While fans have been speculating for quite some time that John Cena’s career in WWE is likely coming to an end, the former World Champion continues to make in-ring appearances at major events such as WrestleMania 34, the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, and this Saturday, Cena will team up with Bobby Lashley to face the team of Elias and Kevin Owens at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

Most recently, Cena continued to fuel speculation regarding his WWE future when he posted the following, cryptic Tweet, which left fans scratching their heads as to what Cena was referring:

“Nothing lasts forever. When doing something you love make sure to be present and enjoy it. That way if and when it ends, you can look back with fond memories instead of regret.”

WWE has since released a new video with John Cena, during which the leader of the Cenation provides an update on his current stay in Shanghai, China, where he is filming the new Jackie Chan movie Project X. During the video, Cena addressed his current stint in China and noted he will be returning to the country after WWE Super Show-Down to continue work on the movie.

“Travel in the WWE is amazingly relentless but it’s only because we have an audience that’s so spread out”, said Cena, h/t to Celebretainment.com for the transcription. “When you come to perform in Shanghai, you leave the next day because the routing is so very difficult it’s logistically impossible to keep you there because there’s another show to be had.

“This is similar to everywhere across the world. I’ve often told people, ‘I’ve been around the world 25 times and seen nothing.’

“So, being able to come here and make this my home, like, I’m here. I’ve been here for three months and I’ll be here for two more. So, five months out of a calendar year, I’m here.”

This Saturday’s WWE Super Show-Down PPV is the final advertised date John Cena has with WWE, and you can hear more from Cena about his time in China, his future, and more in the above video player.