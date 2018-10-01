LeBron James will make Lakers' debut at Staples Center on Tuesday

Star forward LeBron James made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets.

James is now set to make his first appearance in a Lakers’ uniform at Staples Center once again taking on the Nuggets, according to Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum Sportsnet.

LeBron James will play tomorrow vs. Denver, Walton said. It’ll be his first game at Staples Center with the Lakers. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) October 1, 2018

The 33-year-old played in limited action in the preseason opener on Sunday night taking the floor for only15 minutes where he was able to make a notable impact on the game scoring nine points on 2-of-6 shooting from the floor with both makes being from beyond the arc along with three assists and three rebounds.

James was able to make a few impressive plays as a playmaker with his passing. This included a no-look pass to second-year forward Brandon Ingram on a no-look pass in the paint that led to an uncontested one-handed dunk at the rim without much resistance defensively. This was followed it up with an in-rhythm pass to Ingram as he moved to hit a fadeaway jumper from the right baseline. The last assist came on a bullet pass to the paint to find JaVale McGee open for a floater.

James will likely continue to play in limited action as this will provide him another opportunity for himself and his teammates to gather more on-court chemistry as the team has only been in training camp for just a week. There were some obvious kinks defensively that the Lakers have to work out as it was the most notable area of improvement.

The Lakers will likely just continue to play James in the first half in what could be a smaller workload as he voiced after Sunday’s game that he played a little bit longer than he had expected to do so. This will mark the first of two games played at Staples Center in the preseason with the latter being on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.