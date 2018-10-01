Le'Veon Bell defends Earl Thomas, will continue to be 'bad guy'

It’s unclear if Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell will ever suit up for the team, and with one-quarter of the season in the books, it’s starting to look like he won’t.

The only possible scenario that would see Bell suiting up for an NFL team this season would be if he’s traded, but it’s hard to see an organization wanting that headache.

For now, he’s continuing to party it up in South Beach, on the outside looking in. He did, however, show some support for Earl Thomas, who also was previously holding out, but did eventually report to the team. Thomas, however, suffered a season-ending broken leg in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, and it’s unclear if he’ll even play next season, as he had mulled retirement in the past.

Bell also said he’ll continue to be the “bad guy” for ALL of us, whatever that means.

Le’Veon Bell's willing to be the “bad guy” so all NFL players get theirs 👀 pic.twitter.com/jGTAYHS0bV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2018

Bell continues to use social media to appear relevant, but it’s not a good look to continue to sound off against “the man.” He’d be better off remaining quiet and letting the situation play out.