Major Update On The Winner Of The 2019 WWE 'Royal Rumble'

For WWE fans, it’s not too early to speculate on what’s the come in 2019. With that comes The Royal Rumble, which kicks off the hot start for the ‘Road to WrestleMania’ every year.

The speculation has already started, as rumors began swirling around last month with a surprise winner. Andrade “Cien” Almas winning the Rumble is a shot in the dark, but not out of the woods when it comes to legit contenders. Almas is on the slow and steady pace to become a key player on the Smackdown brand, much like how he was on NXT.

For someone such as Almas, the Rumble is not only a huge accomplishment, but a milestone moment in their careers. An example of that includes WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Winning the Rumble would be a guaranteed super push for the former NXT Champion.

However, as the weeks are passing, there is apparently a change of heart if there was ever a set winner to begin with.

According to WrestleVotes, the plans have seemed to change as to who will win the coveted Royal Rumble match. And by that, it means that WWE may be favoring a repeat winner for 2019.

Let’s just say as of now, it’s a repeat winner. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2018

Repeat winners are not uncommon when it comes to the Royal Rumble. John Cena and Randy Orton are two Superstars who come to mind when it comes to that subject.

In fact, over the last five years Cena, Batista (another repeat winner), Roman Reigns, Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura all have won the Royal Rumble followed with challenging the Champion at WrestleMania.

If the repeat winner tidbit is true, Cena and Orton have a high chance of winning a third Royal Rumble. Either man would be the second man in WWE history to accomplish that feat, with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the only man who has held that title.

Speaking of titles, a betting favorite that has been making news waves has been the Rock. He also falls into the category of being a repeat winner should he be in the contest, after winning the 2000 Royal Rumble.

There have been rumblings of a potential clash between the movie star and Reigns that could happen sooner rather than later. Reigns is the current Universal Champion, which would make this idea plausible.

However, with his star power The Rock doesn’t need a Royal Rumble to get what he wants in WWE. But that hasn’t stopped WWE from making those moves happen, just look at Batista in 2014.