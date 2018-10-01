Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Closure

Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Closure

Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Closure

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates won their 82nd win today thanks to a wild pitch that scored Pablo Reyes.

The club finishes the year with a winning record by virtue of the 82nd win, perhaps ushering in some closure for the fanbase also.

This was, after all, the first season in the post-Andrew McCutchen / post-Gerrit Cole era. Fans entered the 2018season in a very raw state. How will they leave it?

Perhaps they will be buoyed by the positive traits that the current Pittsburgh Pirates display. 2019 will be headlined by a youth movement, with Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer likely leaving. That in itself breeds a new beginning, before we even mention the Reyes’, Newman’s and Kramer’s of this club.

But more than anything, Pittsburgh Pirates fans can now exhale. McCutchen and Cole left, and the team did not completely burn down.

Sounds like closure to me.

 

, Pirates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Braves 1hr ago

The end of the 2018 Atlanta Braves season is upon us. There’s still much to figure out as far as who the Braves will face in the (…)

reply
1hr

Penguins 1hr ago

October 1, 2018 ·

With the regular season right around the corner this week, we decided this year to put together our preseason predictions for the upcoming (…)

6hr

Mets 6hr ago

In an inspired effort which he dedicated to his late aunt Carol, Noah Syndergaard threw a complete game shutout to end the season with a 1-0 (…)

More Pirates
Home